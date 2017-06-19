HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- EIV Capital ("EIV") is pleased to announce the completion of its significant growth equity commitment to EcoVapor Recovery Systems ("EcoVapor"), a premier provider of vapor recovery and oxygen removal solutions at hydrocarbon production facilities. EIV's investment and partnership will accelerate the company's growth as it responds to increasing customer demand for EcoVapor's unique products and services.

EcoVapor is an oilfield equipment provider based in Denver, Colorado focused on providing patented and patent-pending Vapor Recovery Units ("VRUs") with its integrated Oxygen Destroyer System ("ODS"). EcoVapor's differentiated VRUs enable producers to process vapors directly from oil storage tanks into a high BTU revenue stream, while concurrently allowing for up to 100% emissions capture and lower, safer tank pressures. In addition to its VRU offering, EcoVapor recently launched its standalone ODS, which can be integrated with most third-party VRUs, allowing more producers to combat oxygen ingress and continuously deliver gas with oxygen less than 2 ppm.

"Our new partnership with EIV Capital comes at a great time for both companies. Customer interest in our products is growing as companies embrace the economic benefits of recovering rich flash gas. EIV Capital will help us continue to serve our customers by expanding our product line and areas of operations," said Peter Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of EcoVapor.

"We are excited to partner with EcoVapor and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to add value to oil and gas producers by increasing revenues, minimizing reliance on venting and flaring, increasing wellsite safety and avoiding field shut-ins due to oxygen ingress, all in an cost-effective manner," stated Jenny Gottschalk, Partner at EIV Capital. "EcoVapor's differentiated suite of solutions-based offerings and talented executive team position it well to capitalize on the shifting energy landscape as regulations regarding fugitive emissions and pipeline quality gas requirements become more stringent."

About EcoVapor Recovery Systems

EcoVapor Recovery Systems was founded in 2010 to increase revenues, improve safety and eliminate flaring at the wellsite. EcoVapor designs, engineers and provides oil and gas producers technically advanced vapor recovery units and oxygen destruction systems. For more information, visit www.ecovaporrs.com.

About EIV Capital

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, TX-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the energy industry. The firm's management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain with a focus on midstream infrastructure and related services. For more information, visit www.eivcapital.com.

CONTACT:



EcoVapor Recovery Systems, LLC

Peter Mueller

petermueller@ecovaporrs.com



EIV Capital, LLC

Jenny Gottschalk

jgottschalk@eivcapital.com



