MENLO PARK, CA and HELSINKI, FINLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- MariaDB® Corporation, the company behind the fastest growing open source database, today announced that MariaDB Server replaces MySQL as the default in Debian 9, a popular Linux distribution. MariaDB Server has quickly succeeded MySQL as the open source database standard in a growing number of Linux distributions used by tens of millions of developers around the world.

"We are excited to see MariaDB Server as the default in Debian 9," said Roger Bodamer, Chief Product Officer at MariaDB Corporation. "The MariaDB development team worked closely with the Debian community to make the transition from MySQL to MariaDB seamless, delivering the most stable and secure open source database possible. With Debian's adoption of MariaDB as its default MySQL variant, we expect further growth and engagement from our global community, which now has a reach of more than 60 million developers."

More than 3.1 million websites globally run on the Debian operating system. Released on June 17, 2017, Debian 9 now includes MariaDB as the default MySQL variant within the distribution and introduces a new mechanism for switching the database to MariaDB from MySQL. Users can have immediate access to advanced MariaDB Server features, including additional storage engines via MariaDB's extensible architecture, speed improvements and a truly open source model.

Ubiquitous Distribution

Over the last few years, major Linux distributions including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, openSUSE, Fedora and now Debian have adopted MariaDB as the standard open source database over MySQL.

MariaDB can be deployed anywhere -- on premise, or in a public or private cloud. A recent OpenStack survey revealed a long-term trend of MySQL deployments moving to MariaDB. With the widespread availability of MariaDB in Linux distributions and popularity in cloud environments, MariaDB is rapidly becoming the open source database standard for the modern enterprise.

Additional Resources

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB Corporation is the company behind MariaDB, the fastest growing Open Source database. MariaDB, with a strong history of community innovation and enterprise adoption, provides the most functionally complete open source database. MariaDB powers applications at companies including Google, Wikipedia, Tencent, Verizon, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Telefónica, Huatai Securities and more.

MariaDB solutions are engineered to run on all infrastructure -- bare metal servers, virtual machines, containers, public and private clouds -- and is available in all leading Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, and is the default database in openSUSE, Manjaro, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) / CentOS / Fedora, Arch Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise and Debian, with a reach of more than 60 million developers worldwide.