LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Her Imports (OTCQB: HHER), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 during which the Company generated record revenue of $4.4 million, income from operations of $648,329 and net income attributable to the Company of $418,899 before preferred dividends of $180,000.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, commented, "During the first quarter of 2017 we experienced growth in our retail footprint while maintaining a strong financial position which yielded year-over-year revenue growth as well as positive net income and cash flow. Today our revenue streams include 32 retail locations, three shopping mall kiosks and a newly designed Website supported by our proprietary e-commerce platform. Retail revenue, year-over-year, increased 10.6%. Finally, we remain on track to achieve our goal of operating 100 retail locations throughout the United States by the end of 2019."

Mr. Hall continued, "We are also proud to be a product innovator in the hair and beauty industry. Our revolutionary product, Cling™, an improved adhesive for hair extensions, wigs and false eyelashes, is generating notable interest among our customer base and target customers. We continue to focus on expanding our product offerings to provide our customers with a one-stop-shop for their beauty needs."

2017 First Quarter Business Highlights:

Ended the first quarter with 35 retail locations throughout the United States

Announced an exclusive agreement with OSIworks to market and sell new health and beauty products including Cling, an improved adhesive for hair extensions and wigs

Launched new point-of-sale through three kiosks in highly trafficked shopping locations; utilizing the kiosks as a low-cost leading indicator of the future market opportunity as well as an additional method of acquiring a customer

Expanded the management team with the strategic hire of renowned celebrity hair stylist Tippi Shorter as Vice President, Product Development & Marketing

2017 First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue totaled $4.4 million for the first quarter 2017, as compared to $4.2 million, an increase of 4.5%, for the first quarter 2016. The year-over-year increase of 10.6% in retail revenue was primarily due to new retail locations opened in the fourth quarter 2016 and first quarter 2017. This increase was partially off-set by a decrease in online sales due to the discontinuation of financing sales due to customer.

Cost of products sold for the three months ended March 31, 2017 were $2.1 million, an increase of 1.9% as compared to cost of products sold of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Gross margin was 51% for the first quarter 2017, as compared with 50% for the first quarter 2016.

Operating expenses consist of selling expense and general and administrative expense. Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $1.6 million, representing a 14.6% or $270,501 decrease from $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016 which included royalties of $381,994 which the Company no longer pays. The absence of royalty expense was partially offset by an increase in both selling expense and general and administrative expense. Selling expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $18,433 or 1.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2017 when compared to the same 2016 period. The increase in selling expense was attributable to an increase in store operating expenses due to the addition of new retail location and was offset by a decrease in advertising expense.

The above resulted in income from operations of $648,329 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to an income from operations of $229,286 for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $417,899 during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $141,343 for the same period the prior year. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $237,899, or 0.01 per share, for the first quarter 2017, compared with net income of $141,383, or 0.01 per share, for the first quarter 2016. The Company paid $180,000 in preferred stock dividends during the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $232,466 for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $43,313 for the same period the prior year.

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary ecommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Her Imports to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Her Imports assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to Her Imports' financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Her Imports Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 346,921 $ 355,568 Receivables 137,156 45,576 Related Party receivable 94,521 26,612 Inventories 2,258,703 2,047,453 Prepaid maintenance fees - current 75,000 75,000 Other prepaid expenses 83,489 46,411 Deposits 356,179 32,950 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 3,351,969 2,629,570 Property, equipment and software, net 251,004 256,525 Prepaid maintenance fees - non current 265,625 284,375 Other Asset 25,000 - Trademark 8,200,000 8,200,000 ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 12,093,598 $ 11,370,470 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 998,248 $ 728,425 Income tax liability 357,263 127,651 Notes payable 29,599 43,805 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 1,385,110 899,881 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 1,385,110 899,881 Stockholders' equity Callable $0.072 per share per year non- cumulative dividend liquidation preference of $1.00 per share, preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and outstanding as of March 31, and December 31, 2016, respectively 10,000 10,000 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 65,000,000 shares authorized and 24,899,788 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 24,900 24,900 Additional paid-in capital 26,625,497 26,625,497 Accumulated deficit (15,951,909) (16,189,808) ------------- ------------- Total stockholders' equity 10,708,488 10,470,589 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,093,598 $ 11,370,470 ============= ============= Her Imports Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months March 31, ---------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Product sales $ 4,361,020 $ 4,172,312 Cost of products sold 2,135,064 2,094,898 ------------- ------------- Gross profit 2,225,956 2,077,414 Operating expenses Royalties - 381,994 Selling expense 1,264,781 1,246,348 General and administrative expense 312,846 219,786 ------------- ------------- Total operating expenses 1,577,627 1,848,128 Income from operations 648,329 229,286 Other (expense) income Interest income 49 - Interest expense (866) (317) ------------- ------------- Total other (expense) income (817) (317) ------------- ------------- Income before provision for income taxes 647,512 228,969 Provision for income taxes (229,613) (87,626) ------------- ------------- Net income attributable to Company 417,899 141,343 Preferred stock dividends (180,000) - ------------- ------------- Net income available to common stockholders $ 237,899 $ 141,343 ============= ============= Net basic income per share attributable to common Stockholders: basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 ============= ============= Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: basic and diluted 24,899,788 16,299,788 ============= ============= Her Imports Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Month Ended March 31, ---------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 417,899 $ 141,343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,428 310,090 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (91,580) (16,486) Related party receivables (67,909) (256,205) Inventories (211,250) (115,830) Prepaid maintenance fees 18,750 18,750 Other prepaid expenses (37,078) 17,014 Deposits (323,229) (288,536) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 269,823 145,547 Income tax liability 229,612 87,626 ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by operating activities 232,466 43,313 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of fixed assets (21,907) (7,685) Investment in subsidiary (25,000) - ------------- ------------- Net cash used in investing activities (46,907) (7,685) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment on notes payable (14,206) (7,183) Cash paid for preferred stock dividends (180,000) - ------------- ------------- Net cash used in financing activities (194,206) (7,183) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (8,647) 28,445 CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 355,568 449,675 ------------- ------------- CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 346,921 $ 478,120 ============= ============= SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Interest paid $ 944 $ 317 ============= ============= Income taxes paid $ - $ - ============= =============

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1254 / (212) 896-1267

Email: Email Contact / Email Contact



