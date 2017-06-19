MADONA, LATVIA--(Marketwired - June 19, 2017) - Adaiah Distribution Inc. (OTC PINK: ADAD) ("The Company") announces that a report released, June 5, 2017, by App Annie ranks The Company's Save Your Planet Kids Home Adventure at # 122 for all educational apps and ranked 200 among all family games listed for in the Apple store.

Save Your Planet Kids -- Home Adventure, climbed to rank 122 in USA among all educational game in Apple Store and ranked 200 among all family games in June 5th 2017. About 150,000 educational games are uploaded in Apple Store and the higher the ranking the more visibility for purchasers searching in Educational games.

ABOUT APP ANNIE

App Annie is the gold standard for app trends cited by industry leaders worldwide in app analytics and app market data, giving an easy-to-use platform for running every stage of your app business. Plus, App Annie is a business intelligence company and analyst firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. It produces business intelligence tools and market reports for the apps and digital goods industry and is the biggest and most reliable company in app metrics and intelligence. (https://www.appannie.com/en/)

ABOUT THE APP MARKET

The forecast predicts the Serious Games market, which Ambient calls game-based learning, will grow from $1.5 billion in 2012 to $2.3 billion in 2017. The larger simulation-based learning market, which includes corporate training games, is expected to grow even more from $2.3 billion in 2012 to $6.6 billion in 2017. Altogether, the learning games market will grow from $3.9 billion to $8.9 billion in 2017. Much of the growth will come from apps that target the mobile market.(https://venturebeat.com/2013/08/16/with-a-mobile-boom-learning-games-are-a-1-5b-market-headed-toward-2-3b-by-2017-exclusive/)

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

