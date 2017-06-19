China Cement Industry Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The demand for cement rises with the development of construction industry, which drives the cement price. In 2016, the fixed asset investment in China reached CNY 59,650.10 billion, up by 8.1% YOY. In 2016, the gross output value of the construction industry in China reached CNY 19,356.70 billion, up by 7.1% YOY. The housing construction area was 7,589.75 million square meters, up by 3.2% YOY.

The cement industry in China developed rapidly after China's reform and opening-up. From 1986 to 2016, the annual output volume of cement in China increased from 166 million tons to 2,403 million tons, and the CAGR in this period reached 9.3%. China's gross output volume of cement has been the largest globally for many years. In 2016, the output volume of cement was about 2,403 million tons in China, up by 2.3% YOY. The growth rate of China's economy slightly decreased in recent years, but it still remained the world's first. Therefore, the demand for cement remains huge.

The barriers to entry in China's cement industry are relatively high. The cement product is featured with energy dependence, high transportation costs and limited sales radius, which determines the characteristics of China's cement production industry being highly fragmented and having numerous enterprises. According to this report, by the end of 2016, the total number of cement producers was over 3,000 in China. The cement industry is featured with a low market concentration rate and intense market competition in China.

Readers can acquire the following information through this report:

Development Environment of China Cement Industry

Analysis on Supply and Demand in China Cement Industry

Cement Industry General Development Situation of Relevant Industries of Cement in China

Analysis on Competition in China Cement Industry

Cement Industry Analysis on Major Cement Producers in China

Development Opportunities and Driving Forces in China Cement Industry

Cement Industry Risks and Challenges in the Development of China Cement Industry

Price Trend of Raw Materials and Cement in China , 2013-2016

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Cement Industry



2 Analysis on the Cement Production Industry in China, 2011-2016



3 Analysis on the Competition of the Cement Industry in China, 2013-2016



4 Analysis on Major Cement Producers in China, 2015-2017



5 Price Trends of Raw Materials and Cement in China Cement Production Industry, 2014-2016



6 Forecast on China Cement Industry, 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned



Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

China National Materials Company Limited

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Fujian Cement Co., Ltd.

Gansu Qilianshan Cement Group Co., Ltd.

Gansu Shangfeng Cement Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Tapai Group Co., Ltd.

Henan Tongli Cement Co., Ltd.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Wannianqing Cement Co., Ltd.

Jilin Yatai (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jinyuan Cement Co., Ltd.

Ningxia Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co., Ltd.

Taiyuan Lion-Head Cement Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd.

Tibet Tianlu Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Qingsong Building Materials and Chemicals (Group) Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Tianshan Cement Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co., Ltd.

