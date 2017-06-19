Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market to Increase at a CAGR of 8.3% Over the Forecast Period (2016-2026)

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is a part of National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer in the country in 2016. In the same year, NCI also projected 595,690 deaths due to carcinogenic ailments. Cancer research activities have surged rapidly over the past few years, which has led to more product approvals for cancer diagnostic and treatment purposes. A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals that the global cancer tissue diagnostics market, which is currently valued at over US$ 4345 Mn, will expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2016-2026). During these ten years of the forecast, the global demand for cancer tissue diagnostics is expected to grow by leaps and bounds as diagnostic technologies will continue to get more efficient and credible.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



FMI's report titled "Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026 " also cites that North America represents the most lucrative market for cancer tissue diagnostics, followed by Europe and APAC. In 2016, North America accounted for more than 36% share of the global market. The cancer tissue diagnostics market in this region is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,017.7 Mn towards the end of 2026. This growth is primarily attributed to factors such as the constantly extending list of cancer biomarkers and the presence of advance healthcare infrastructures in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also anticipated to witness a strong growth of its market over the next couple of years.By 2026-end, the region's market is expected to reach US$ 1,107.7 Mn in terms of revenue.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4191

The report further projects that in situ hybridization will continue to be the leading cancer tissue diagnostics type. In terms of revenue, in situ hybridization tests are projected to account for the largest share of the market during the assessment period. Cases of breast cancer have been quite high amongst all the cancers type of late. Hence, procedures for breast cancer diagnostics are expected to remain relatively higher than for other cancer types in 2017 and beyond.

Key Factors Boosting the Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Include:

Inclusion of cancer screening tests in national cancer screening programs in various countries.

Havier discretionary funding for cancer research that is resulting in the development of more efficient diagnostic procedures.

Arrival of revolutionary second and third -generation diagnostics platforms that are quickly gaining popularity in the market.

Novelty in imaging techniques and availability of affordable diagnostics.

Preview Analysis on Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Taxonomy By Test Type - Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Test (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others), In Situ Hybridisation Test (Breast Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cancer-tissue-diagnostics-market

Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Abcam plc., BioGenex, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. are some of the prominent companies operating in the global market for cancer tissue diagnostics. Many of these market players are implementing merger and acquisition strategies to increase their market presence. Furthermore, cancer diagnostic assay kits developers, instrument manufacturers and technology license providers are also partnering with each other in order to increase their consumer base.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation By Phase Of Drug Development (Preclinical Studies, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV); By Methods (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining); By Type Service Provider (In-House, Contract Outsourcing): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmacovigilance-market

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation by Technology - Stem Cell Therapy, Biomaterials, Tissue Engineering; by Applications - Bone Graft Substitutes, Osteoarticular Diseases, Allogeneic Bones, Autogenic Bones: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/regenerative-medicine-market

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation By Marker Type - Circulating Tumour Cells (ctcs), Ctna Circulating Tumour Nucleic Acids (ctna), and Exosomes; By Sample Type - Blood, Urine, and Others (Plasma, Saliva, Cerebrospinal Fluid); By Disease Indication - Lung Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal, Leukemia and Others; By End User - Hospitals, Cancer Institutes, Academic Institutes and Diagnostic Centres: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liquid-biopsy-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



FMI Blog:http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com