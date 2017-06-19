U.S. national law firm enhances IP Management and client transparency with ANAQUA

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management and analytics software and services, today announced that U.S. national law firm Michael Best Friedrich LLP, has entered into a multi-year agreement to use ANAQUA to improve the quality and timeliness of its client services.

Michael Best's IP group has more than 100 lawyers and technical professionals who provide the full range of legal services related to all aspects of IP. The firm approached Anaqua to bring all of its clients' IP assets onto a single platform, increase efficiency, save time, and reduce costs. The IP practice will use ANAQUA for paperless management of patents, trademarks, oppositions, and agreements.

Anaqua's comprehensive IP Practice Management Platform enhances routing and processing of incoming mail, provides users with one-stop shopping for docket information and documents, and reduces administrative work for attorneys.

"Anaqua will be a game changer for Michael Best and its clients," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Our software will increase the firm's profitability, improve transparency for clients, and help them win more RFP competitions."

Tom Otterlee, partner at Michael Best, said ANAQUA's integrated data analytics help him differentiate the firm from its competitors. He describes Anaqua as being forward looking in its efforts to incorporate analytics and analysis directly into docketing data. In addition, he describes Anaqua as being a pleasure to work with during the transition and rollout with very qualified and customer-focused people as direct points of contact for Michael Best.

"ANAQUA helps us show more than just a knowledge of our clients' portfolios Anaqua helps us to show that we understand their portfolios," says Otterlee. "Before we approached Anaqua, clients had to largely rely on reports generated by us to provide insight into their dockets. We look forward to providing direct access, reports, and client focused dashboards in the near future. We were looking for a one-stop shop, and we found it. Anaqua covers everything we could have imagined."

ABOUT ANAQUA

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practices work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, Kimberly-Clark and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) and has locations across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit https://www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT MICHAEL BEST FRIEDRICH

Michael Best & Friedrich is a Milwaukee-based full-service firm with more than 220 lawyers who provide clients with the exceptional legal service and business acumen that have defined the firm for generations. The practice is broadly organized into the following areas, each with its own sub-practices: Banking Financial Services, Corporate Transactional, Energy Law, Environmental Natural Resources, Government Relations Public Policy, Intellectual Property, Labor Employment Relations, Litigation, Privacy Data Security, Real Estate, and Tax. For additional information, please visit www.michaelbest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005157/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com