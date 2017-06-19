Global Next-generation Antibody Therapies Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC), Biosimilar Antibodies, Engineered Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-Like Proteins (ALPs)

The global next-generation antibody therapies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2016-2027. The market is estimated at $3.1bn in 2016 and $14.1bn in 2021.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new249-page reportyou will receive133 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 249-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global next-generation antibody therapies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

•Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapies Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for next-generation antibody therapies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 for the followingfive submarkets:

- Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

- Engineered antibodies

- Bispecific antibodies

- Antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins (ALPs)

- Biosimilar antibody therapies

• How will leading next-generation antibody therapies perform to 2027 at world level? Our study forecastsindividual revenues of seven products:

- Adcetris

- Kadcyla

- Gazyva/Gazyvaro

- Poteligeo

- Removab

- Blincyto

- Kalbitor

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional markets:

- US

- EU5 group

- Asia-Pacific region

- Latin America

- Rest of the World

• This report discussesissues affecting the next-generation antibody therapies market:

- R&D for next generation antibodies - explore technologies and potentials

- Challenges with current monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies

- Big pharma companies investing in next-generation antibody research and development

- Biosimilars and their effects on the next-generation antibody therapies market

• Our study discussesstrengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as social, technological, economic and political factorsthat affect the next-generation antibody therapies market

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the next-generation antibody therapies market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Next-Generation Antibody Therapies Market Forecast 2017-2027: Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC), Biosimilar Antibodies, Engineered Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-Like Proteins (ALPs).

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on http://bit.ly/2tv4WQN

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

AbbVie

Ablynx

AdAlta

ADC Therapeutics

Affimed Therapeutics

Agensys

Alcon

Alexion

Allergan

Ambrx

Amgen

arGEN-X

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BioNet Ventures

Biotest

BioWa

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Drugs Fund

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

Cephalon

Cilag GmbH International

Coldstream Laboratories

Concortis Biosystems

Corixa

Covagen

Crescendo Biologics

CSL Behring

CVie Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Defiante Farmaceutica

Delenex Therapeutics

Domantis

Dutalys

Dyax

Eddingpharm

Eisai

Eli Lilly

ESBATech

FDA

Five Prime Therapeutics

Fresenius Biotech

F-Star

Fujifilm

Genentech

Genmab

Gilead Sciences

Glenmark

Glycotope

Goodwin Biotechnology

GSK

Igenica

Immunocore

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Janssen Biotech

Kalobios

Karolinska Institute

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Kyowa Medex

LINDIS Biotech

Lonza

MacroGenics

MedImmune

Merck

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Mersana Therapeutics

Merus

Micromet

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Molecular Partners

MorphoSys

MultiCell Immunotherapeutics (MCIT)

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Neopharm

Neovii Biotech

NHS

NICE

Novartis

Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)

NovImmune

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxis

Pfizer

Pharmacyclics

Piramal Healthcare

Pieris

Piramal Enterprises

PolyTherics

Progenics

ProStrakan

Redwood BioScience

Roche

Salix

Sanofi

Scil Proteins

Seattle Genetics

Servier

Shinogi

Shire

Sigma-Tau

Sorrento Therapeutics

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spirogen

Stelis Biopharma

Strides Arcolab

Sutro Biopharma

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Synthon

Takeda

Talon Therapeutics

Teva

TG Therapeutics

The American Society of Hematology

TRION Pharma

UCB

WHO

Wyeth

Xencor

Zydus Cadila

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com