Global Next-generation Antibody Therapies Market Forecast 2017-2027

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC), Biosimilar Antibodies, Engineered Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-Like Proteins (ALPs)
The global next-generation antibody therapies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2016-2027. The market is estimated at $3.1bn in 2016 and $14.1bn in 2021.
Report Scope
•Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapies Market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for next-generation antibody therapies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 for the followingfive submarkets:
- Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)
- Engineered antibodies
- Bispecific antibodies
- Antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins (ALPs)
- Biosimilar antibody therapies
• How will leading next-generation antibody therapies perform to 2027 at world level? Our study forecastsindividual revenues of seven products:
- Adcetris
- Kadcyla
- Gazyva/Gazyvaro
- Poteligeo
- Removab
- Blincyto
- Kalbitor
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional markets:
- US
- EU5 group
- Asia-Pacific region
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
• This report discussesissues affecting the next-generation antibody therapies market:
- R&D for next generation antibodies - explore technologies and potentials
- Challenges with current monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies
- Big pharma companies investing in next-generation antibody research and development
- Biosimilars and their effects on the next-generation antibody therapies market
• Our study discussesstrengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as social, technological, economic and political factorsthat affect the next-generation antibody therapies market
Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
