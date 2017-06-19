Kenya is currently generating less than 1% of its electricity from solar PV installations, but this is going to change soon.

Kenya was one of the most hopeful cases discussed at the recent Africa Energy Forum (AEF) that took place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

There are several reasons for this optimism. Firstly, the country appears to have an electricity tariff that reflects the real costs of electricity generation and transportation. There are a few situations where the state would subsidise the electricity sector, for example at a time of drought, however this happens only for a short period.

Secondly, Kenya already relies predominantly on renewable electricity generation, mainly hydro and geothermal power. Moreover, it prepares to decommission existing fossil fuel-based power plans, and replace them with new renewable energy plants, mostly geothermal facilities. In fact, newly added geothermal units have helped Kenya to reduce the cost of electricity generation, and this has been passed to consumers through a reduced electricity tariff, Joshua Choge, chairman ...

