Carnegie Clean Energy has taken a significant step forward with its plan to build a solar project in Northam, Western Australia.The Fremantle-based developer has secured approval to build the array from the MidWest/Wheatbelt Joint Development Assessment Panel (JDAP), according to a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. However, the green light from JDAP is just one of several final development approvals that Carnegie will need to obtain before it can launch construction. The company - which develops solar, storage battery and wave energy projects - is now working with undisclosed stakeholders to obtain additional approvals. It hopes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...