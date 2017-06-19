Providing holistic managed service powered by Outreach360 technology

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte to address MiFID II regulatory challenges. This combined offering leverages IHS Markit's Outreach360 solution and Deloitte's regulatory business advisory expertise via a managed service.

IHS Markit and Deloitte will offer customers a total solution for navigating MiFID II data standardization, client outreach and counterparty terms of business repapering. Outreach360 provides a centralized tool to create, send and track status of regulatory client outreach communications while leveraging the existing network available on Counterparty Manager by IHS Markit. Deloitte brings a wealth of advisory consulting expertise including MiFID II knowledge along with a managed service capability to address large-scale remediation.

"Financial institutions view MiFID II as a top priority and are investing in large, multi-stream programs to get ahead of changes," said Hugo Morris, Partner for the Deloitte Managed Risk Services practice. "By working together, Deloitte and IHS Markit can immediately help firms prepare for the pending January 2018 deadline, establishing proven outreach strategies developed by industry participants."

"As a technology provider, we understand the right mix of dedicated resources, quality data and advanced systems are essential for client outreach and repapering," said Darren Thomas, managing director and head of Counterparty Manager at IHS Markit. "Through trusted resource planning support from Deloitte and a powerful digital platform like Outreach360, firms will be able to take a holistic approach to successfully meet the challenges associated with MiFID II compliance."

As key players in the regulatory industry, IHS Markit and Deloitte both lead independent working groups with subject matter experts focused on MiFID II best practices. This collaboration is one of many industry partnerships and is not solely exclusive to IHS Markit and Deloitte.

IHS Markit has over a decade of experience in providing regulatory solutions for financial services and currently offers a suite of products to address MiFID II challenges. For additional information on IHS Markit MiFID II solutions, please visit: https://www.ihs.com/solutions/mifidii.html.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Deloitte(www.deloitte.com)

In this press release references to Deloitte are references to Deloitte LLP, which is among the country's leading professional services firms.

Deloitte LLP is the United Kingdom member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), a UK private company limited by guarantee, whose member firms are legally separate and independent entities. Please see www.deloitte.co.uk/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

