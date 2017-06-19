NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Capital Link's 4th Annual Dissect ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and Bats Global Markets.

Institutional investors, financial advisors and qualified investors can attend the Forum at no cost. The Forum has been approved for 6 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits by the CFP Board and IMCA.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager & Chairman - Davis Advisors

FORUM STRUCTURE

The Forum features thought provoking panel discussions by top industry experts, analysts, investors and senior industry executives on the latest trends and developments in Exchange-Traded Funds.

Topics and Discussions include:

ETF Strategies in Today's Volatile Market

ETF Trading & Liquidity

Investing in Commodities

Chasing High Yield

Actively Managed vs. Smart Beta ETFs

ETF Outlook

The Forum provides rich informational content coupled with unique networking opportunities.

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

The Forum targets institutional investors, financial advisors, registered investment advisors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors.

PARTICIPATING SPEAKERS:

Alison Williams, Senior Analyst, Global Asset Managers - Bloomberg Intelligence

Andrew Swanson, Executive Director - Morgan Stanley

Chris Hempstead, Formerly Head of ETF Sales - KCG Holdings Inc.

Colin Ireland, CFA, Vice President - State Street Global Advisors

Damon Walvoord, Co-Head, ETF Group - Susquehanna International Group

David Perlman, ETF Strategist - UBS

David Sharp, ETF Product Manager - Vanguard (NYSE: VOO)

Dodd Kittsley, Director - Davis Advisors (NASDAQ: DUSA)

Doug Sandler, CFA, Chief US Equity Officer - RiverFront Investment Group

Giang Bui, ETP Listings Manager - Bats Global Markets

Jae S. Yoon, CFA, CIO - New York Life Investment Management

Jay Hatfield, Co-Founder and CEO - Infrastructure Capital Advisors (NYSE: AMZA)

Jeremy Held, CFA, CFP, Director of Research & Investment Strategy - ALPS Portfolio Solutions (NYSE: AMLP)

Joanna Gallegos, Managing Director, Head of US Exchange Traded Funds - JP Morgan Asset Management (NYSE: JPGE)

Jon Maier, Executive Vice President, CIO - Global X Management (NYSE: SDIV)

Kevin McGrath, High Yield Trader & Portfolio Manager - New Jersey Division of Investment

Kurt Nelson, Partner - SummerHaven Investment Management

Matthew Goulet, VP, Sector Investment Strategy - Fidelity Investments (NYSE: FBND)

Maxwell Gold, Director, Investment Strategy - ETF Securities (NYSE: BCD)

Mo Haghbin, Head of Product, Beta Solutions - OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

Paul Pietranico, CFA, Director, Senior Portfolio Manager - Allianz Global Investors US LLC

Pwin Tuntasood, CFA, Vice President, Fixed Income Product Strategist - BlackRock (NYSE: HYG)

Reggie Browne, Senior Managing Director, ETF Group - Cantor Fitzgerald

Sal Gilbertie, President/CIO - Teucrium Trading (NYSE: CORN)

Sebastian Mercado, CFA, Director, ETF Strategist - Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Tim Seymour, Managing Director - Triogem Asset Management; Panelist - CNBC's "Fast Money"

Tom Champion, Managing Director, Global Index and Exchange Traded Products Group - NYSE

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange -- Bats Global Markets

LEAD SPONSOR: Davis Advisors

SPONSORS: ALPs -- ETF Securities -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors -- SummerHaven Investment Management -- Teucrium Trading LLC

MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge -- Barron's -- ETFdb.com -- Hedge Fund Alert -- Investor's Business Daily -- Jobs in ETFs -- Seeking Alpha

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: QWAFAFEW

