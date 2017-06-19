NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Capital Link's 4th Annual Dissect ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and Bats Global Markets.
Institutional investors, financial advisors and qualified investors can attend the Forum at no cost. The Forum has been approved for 6 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits by the CFP Board and IMCA.
REGISTRATION
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager & Chairman - Davis Advisors
FORUM STRUCTURE
The Forum features thought provoking panel discussions by top industry experts, analysts, investors and senior industry executives on the latest trends and developments in Exchange-Traded Funds.
Topics and Discussions include:
- ETF Strategies in Today's Volatile Market
- ETF Trading & Liquidity
- Investing in Commodities
- Chasing High Yield
- Actively Managed vs. Smart Beta ETFs
- ETF Outlook
The Forum provides rich informational content coupled with unique networking opportunities.
FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE
The Forum targets institutional investors, financial advisors, registered investment advisors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors.
PARTICIPATING SPEAKERS:
- Alison Williams, Senior Analyst, Global Asset Managers - Bloomberg Intelligence
- Andrew Swanson, Executive Director - Morgan Stanley
- Chris Hempstead, Formerly Head of ETF Sales - KCG Holdings Inc.
- Colin Ireland, CFA, Vice President - State Street Global Advisors
- Damon Walvoord, Co-Head, ETF Group - Susquehanna International Group
- David Perlman, ETF Strategist - UBS
- David Sharp, ETF Product Manager - Vanguard (NYSE: VOO)
- Dodd Kittsley, Director - Davis Advisors (NASDAQ: DUSA)
- Doug Sandler, CFA, Chief US Equity Officer - RiverFront Investment Group
- Giang Bui, ETP Listings Manager - Bats Global Markets
- Jae S. Yoon, CFA, CIO - New York Life Investment Management
- Jay Hatfield, Co-Founder and CEO - Infrastructure Capital Advisors (NYSE: AMZA)
- Jeremy Held, CFA, CFP, Director of Research & Investment Strategy - ALPS Portfolio Solutions (NYSE: AMLP)
- Joanna Gallegos, Managing Director, Head of US Exchange Traded Funds - JP Morgan Asset Management (NYSE: JPGE)
- Jon Maier, Executive Vice President, CIO - Global X Management (NYSE: SDIV)
- Kevin McGrath, High Yield Trader & Portfolio Manager - New Jersey Division of Investment
- Kurt Nelson, Partner - SummerHaven Investment Management
- Matthew Goulet, VP, Sector Investment Strategy - Fidelity Investments (NYSE: FBND)
- Maxwell Gold, Director, Investment Strategy - ETF Securities (NYSE: BCD)
- Mo Haghbin, Head of Product, Beta Solutions - OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
- Paul Pietranico, CFA, Director, Senior Portfolio Manager - Allianz Global Investors US LLC
- Pwin Tuntasood, CFA, Vice President, Fixed Income Product Strategist - BlackRock (NYSE: HYG)
- Reggie Browne, Senior Managing Director, ETF Group - Cantor Fitzgerald
- Sal Gilbertie, President/CIO - Teucrium Trading (NYSE: CORN)
- Sebastian Mercado, CFA, Director, ETF Strategist - Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
- Tim Seymour, Managing Director - Triogem Asset Management; Panelist - CNBC's "Fast Money"
- Tom Champion, Managing Director, Global Index and Exchange Traded Products Group - NYSE
FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange -- Bats Global Markets
LEAD SPONSOR: Davis Advisors
SPONSORS: ALPs -- ETF Securities -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors -- SummerHaven Investment Management -- Teucrium Trading LLC
MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge -- Barron's -- ETFdb.com -- Hedge Fund Alert -- Investor's Business Daily -- Jobs in ETFs -- Seeking Alpha
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: QWAFAFEW
FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:
ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Capital Link is a global investor relations firm with strategic concentration, among other, on CEFs and ETFs with a track record of industry expertise spanning 20+ years. Capital Link organizes annually a series of investment forums in New York, London, Athens and Shanghai.
