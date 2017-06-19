NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Last week, during the 6th Annual Marcum MicroCap Conference, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC committed to invest at least $12,000,000 into micro cap companies during 2017. The announcement was made during the June 15-16 conference held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City. Those wishing to inquire about raising capital for a business or who are interested in investing in one of Kodiak's funds can email representative at investments@kodiakfunds.com.

Kodiak is a leading investment fund for publicly traded micro cap companies and holds in its portfolio structured financing investments in over 100 companies including those traded on Nasdaq, NYSE, and OTC Markets.

According to PlacementTracker, the Kodiak family of funds have completed more transactions in 2017 than any other firm in the micro cap space, having participated in more than 40 transactions made up of 15 new investments and 25 follow-on investments (including 7 in the cannabis industry).

"Small caps fuel a tremendous amount of growth in the global economy, and Kodiak is committed to investing at least $12,000,000 in America's small cap companies in 2017," stated Ryan Hodson, Managing Director. "At Kodiak, we expect to continue our role as industry leader and the most active private equity firm in the micro cap sandbox."

Kodiak typically commits between $500,000 and $2,000,000 per investment through a handful of propriety investment vehicles designed for the most effective and efficient means of raising capital for micro cap companies.

About the Marcum MicroCap Conference

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is presented by Marcum LLP, a top national accounting and advisory firm and the #7 ranked SEC practice in the U.S. Since its launch in 2012, this event has become a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2,000 participants from all segments of the microcap market attend the Marcum MicroCap Conference each year. For more details about the event, see www.marcummicrocap.com.

About Kodiak Capital Group, LLC

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC pursues non-control equity investments in lower middle market businesses, with a specific focus on niche-market leaders that provide high-margin products or services. Kodiak targets investments in a wide range of industries and market sectors, with a focus on consumer products, life sciences, and technology. Kodiak has engaged in approximately 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies. For more information please visit www.kodiakfunds.com.

Kodiak Capital Group, LLC

949-432-6900

investments@kodiakfunds.com



