Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:



ISIN Name



DK0060101483 Erria



Erria A/S has been given observation status, as the company has disclosed that the company has applied for admission for trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark and simultaneous removal from trading on Nasdaq Main Market.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 19 June 2017.



