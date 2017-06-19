LONDON, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecast by Type (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene), Application (Polyethylene, Detergent Alcohol, Synthetic Lubricant) plus Leading Players

Visiongain's new 155 pages report assesses that the global Alpha Olefins market will reach $9.82 billion in 2017.

Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Alpha Olefins market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Alpha Olefins markets by region and end-use sectors.

Alpha Olefins Market 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the Alpha Olefins market opportunities?

• 156 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the Alpha Olefins market grow?

• Global, national and the Alpha Olefins submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

• Which Alpha Olefins submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?

• Polyethylene Submarket 2017-2027

• Detergent Alcohol Submarket 2017-2027

• Synthetic Lubricant Submarket 2017-2027

• Others Submarket 2017-2027

• 1-Butene Submarket 2017-2027

• 1-Hexene Submarket 2017-2027

• 1-Octene Submarket 2017-2027

• 1-Decene Submarket 2017-2027

• 1-Dodecene Submarket 2017-2027

• Others Submarket 2017-2027

• Where are the regionalAlpha Olefins market opportunities from 2017-2027?

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities

• North America forecast 2017-2027

• Europe forecast 2017-2027

• Asia Pacific forecast 2017-2027

• CSA forecast 2017-2027

• MEA forecast 2017-2027

• What are the factors influencingAlpha Olefins market dynamics?

• SWOT analysis explores the factors

• Research and development (R&D) strategy

• Supply and demand dynamics

• Advances in product quality

• Who are the leading Alpha Olefins companies?

• We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook

• Royal Dutch Shell

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Dow Chemical Co.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• Other companies of interest

• Idemitsu Kosan Co.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Qatar Chemical Company Ltd

• Sasol Limited

• INEOS Oligomers

• Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the Alpha Olefins value chain, including

• Raw material suppliers

• R&D specialists

• CEO's

• COO's

• CIO's

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

