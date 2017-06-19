EverBank is offering a chance for a trip to London, England this September through the EverBank London Getaway. One lucky winner and a guest could be off to London courtesy of their EverBank account. The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for four nights and two tickets to see professional football's Baltimore vs. Jacksonville game at historic Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017.

There are a few ways that fans can become eligible to win from June 19, 2017 July 28, 2017. Entrants may open an EverBank Yield Pledge® personal Checking or Money Market account, and fund it with at least $10,000 by July 28, 2017. Current EverBank clients can enter by adding $10,000 to their existing eligible Yield Pledge account. The Official Rules of the sweepstakes contain more details on funding and balance-maintenance requirements, eligible accounts, and other ways to enter, and are available at www.EverBank.com/2017London.

"At EverBank, we help clients make the most of their money and the EverBank London Getaway is yet another way to get more from their account," said Blake Wilson, president and chief executive officer of TIAA, FSB, the successor to EverBank. "We're excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience London and to see the league in action at Wembley Stadium."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (AND D.C.), 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Entry period from 6/19/17 12:00 a.m. to 7/28/17 11:59 p.m. For Official Rules, how to enter without bank deposit, prize description and odds disclosure, or to opt out, visit everbank.com/2017london or an EverBank location. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $6,000. Sponsor: EverBank, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202. Administrator: HelloWorld, Inc., 3000 Town Center, Suite 2100, Southfield, MI 48075.

