NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Kaminario, a leading all-flash storage company, today announced Management Science Associates, Inc. (MSA) has selected Kaminario K2 all-flash storage array to power its internal marketing analytics applications and support its hosted infrastructure services. A leader in analytics, information technology infrastructure and information management solutions, MSA provides analytical-based solutions across a spectrum of industries -- from consumer packaged goods, media and IT to medical, life sciences, pharmaceutical and the arts.

Kaminario K2 all-flash storage array provides MSA with unmatched database performance, helping reduce the run time of their most critical analytic workloads by 15 to 40 percent. Extending the benefits beyond just application performance improvements, the new infrastructure also enables MSA to optimize its power and data center space utilization, reducing operational spend by nearly 70 percent.

"With our focus on performance, security and continuity of our data centers, the Kaminario K2 is a perfect match," said Mario Cafaro, vice president, MSA. "This partnership gives us the flexibility to provide our customers tremendous performance, security and recoverability of their data."

In addition, the MSA Information Technology Systems and Services (ITSS) division, which provides customers with a secure hosting environment and a broad range of information technology services, is partnering with Kaminario to provide the underlying storage infrastructure for enterprises to leverage the performance and flexibility of K2 in a managed services infrastructure. The K2 all-flash array will ensure optimal performance and scalability for all of MSA's state-of-the-art data centers.

"Kaminario -- a recognized leader in cloud-ready flash storage for SaaS companies -- together with MSA will deliver a strong platform for modern, database-driven application to our customers," said Itay Shoshani, chief revenue officer, Kaminario. "In addition, MSA's customers can now leverage Kaminario K2's scalability and cost efficiencies, which will allow them to further expand and support their IaaS and on-demand applications, fast."

About Kaminario

Kaminario, the leading all-flash storage company, is redefining the future of modern datacenters. Its unique solution enables organizations to succeed in today's on-demand world and prepares them to seamlessly handle tomorrow's innovations. Only Kaminario K2 all-flash array delivers the agility, scalability, performance and economics a datacenter requires to deal with today's cloud-first, dynamic world and provide real-time data access -- anywhere, anytime. Hundreds of customers rely on Kaminario K2 to power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.

ABOUT MSA:

Management Science Associates, Inc. (MSA) creates and commercializes information-based models, processes, systems and software for industry and government. Since its inception in the 1950s, its incorporation in 1963 and through today, MSA has partnered with customers to identify areas where innovative use of data and analytic systems can create value by driving growth and/or efficiency. Using its expertise with the tools of information management -- analytics, data management and software and systems technology -- MSA develops, integrates, implements and maintains products and services in various functional and vertical domains. Within processes and departments, across large and small enterprises, and throughout demand and supply chains, MSA helps customers put their data to work.

MSA's 750+ employees provide solutions for over 300 clients, including some of the largest and most innovative U.S. and foreign corporations and institutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, MSA has offices in New York City; Atlanta; Cardiff, UK; Shanghai and Beijing, China; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It also maintains a presence in Florida and Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.MSA.com.

