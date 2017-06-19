Physicians' Education Resource® Global (PER® Global), the leading digital resource for oncology and hematology continuing medical education (CME) professionals, received the endorsement of European Respiratory Society (ERS), a nonprofit organization that focuses on the advancement of the respiratory medicine field, for the 1st Annual European Symposium on Lung Cancers, announced Phil Talamo, president of PER® Global. The symposium will be held in Barcelona, Spain on July 7 to 8.

In making the announcement, Talamo said, "It's an honor to be recognized and backed by the ERS for our debut European Symposium on Lung Cancers. Together we intend to offer in-depth information about the latest advancements in the field of lung cancer to the attending healthcare professionals,"

ERS is a community of respiratory professionals devoted to the advancement of the treatments for respiratory diseases. The society produces scientific journals and organizes events for doctors, nurses, scientists and oncologists to discuss ideas for progression in the field.

The 1st Annual European Symposium on Lung Cancers is a two-day educational conference that focuses on the recent advancements and emerging treatments in the field of lung cancer. The topics incorporated in the symposium will include the emergence of liquid biopsies for molecular testing, management of immune-related adverse events and immunotherapy. Additionally, attendees will receive an opportunity to exchange theories and personal experiences with their peers to enhance care for their patients.

For more information about the symposium, please visit http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/ecl/meetings/1st-annual-european-congress-on-lung-cancer.

