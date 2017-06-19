ROCCO Research: The World's Leading Vendors of A2P SMS Messaging 2017

LONDON, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Our research has been concluded, the results have been checked and verified and we are pleased to announce the Tier One Vendors in A2P SMS Messaging for 2017.

Congratulations to all five Tier One Vendors who performed so well across the performance and leadership KPIs in our report.

Following our intensive annual research started inApril 2017 and concluded last week, ROCCOrequested Mobile Network Operators to rate their A2P SMS Messaging Vendors. Over 400 respondees from 326 Mobile Network Operators in 147 countries gave their opinions on 46 International A2P SMS Messaging Vendors.

Said C.E.O. of ROCCO Jason Bryan about their latest report "A2P SMS is a highly competitive and high revenue market, unfortunately not all vendors operate with the best interest of Mobile Operators, therefore Mobile Operators are opinionated about their Vendors. It is an accolade to be recognised as a Tier One Vendor in our reports, because we provide an Independent and completely neutral outlook on the market."

The leading Vendors as rated by the MNOs were (in alphabetical order):

CLX Communications

Infobip

Nexmo (The Vonage API Platform)

Route Mobile Ltd

Twilio

The detailed analysis into over 20 vendors from a pool of 46 Vendors selected by Mobile Operators can be found in the ROCCO Research A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report 2017. Follow the link to learn more about the Strategic Analysis version of the report which is for sale from ROCCO's website.http://www.roamingconsulting.com/product/a2p-sms-messaging-vendor-performance-report-2017-strategic-analysis/

ROCCO's A2P SMS and Mobile Engagement Market Intelligence Report 2017 published in May also provides unique data on the how this industry is evolving.

ROCCO Bio for use in Press Releases:

ROCCO is the Roaming Consulting Company and produces annually its A2P SMS Vendor Performance reports as well as Market Intelligence Reports into A2P SMS and Firewalls. ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. ROCCO provides unique neutral data into the A2P SMS Market as well as many other areas. ROCCO also provides reports in Roaming. Watch the latest video about the EU Roaming Regulation:https://youtu.be/vPwSGlMy7aQ

Website: http://www.roamingconsulting.com