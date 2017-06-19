2400 Burkburnett Road consists of three modern single-story facilities featuring 6" reinforced concrete floor; metal panel walls; built-up insulated metal deck roof; ceiling heights ranging from 18' to 26' clear; steel H-beam columns spaced 25' x 100'; 25' x 122' and 25' x 58'; all utilities; 100% wet sprinkler system; high pressure sodium lighting; two 12' x 12' dock-high doors; ten grade-level roll up doors; cranes varying from 1-ton to 6-ton; 6,360 sq. ft. of modern office space; and paved parking for 221 vehicles. The Wichita/Tillman/Jackson railroad supplies rail to the area and a rail spur may be possible.

The properties provide convenient access to Interstate 44, US Highways 287, 277 and 78. Wichita Falls Municipal Airport is approximately 15 minutes from the site and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is 100 miles away.

Holmes Davis of Binswanger's Dallas office is the lead broker for this property. Binswanger is aggressively marketing the property to manufacturers of converted paper products, petroleum/coal products, nonmetallic mineral product, primary metal, fabricated metal, agriculture/construction/mining machinery, industrial machinery, metalworking machinery, electrical equipment/appliance/component, motor vehicle body/trailer and aerospace products/parts, as well as, mining and utilities prospects.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

CONTACT:



Laurie Goldstein

215-448-6014

Email contact





Holmes Davis

972-663-9494

Email contact

