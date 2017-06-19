Unosquare was recognized this week at the tenth annual US-Ireland Top 50 New York-New Belfast Conference of 2017. The 50 honorees were announced at a gala luncheon hosted by Ray O'Hanlon, Editor of Irish Echo, the oldest Irish-American newspaper, at the Harbor House in New York City. Attendees were addressed by Constance Hunter, Chief Economist of KPMG, and Daniel Dromm, NYC City Council member and Chair of the Education Committee, while taking part of the two day conference.

Unosquare officially opened its development offices in Belfast on April 25th, 2017 to support expansion into the United Kingdom and European markets. For their new location, Unosquare chose the thriving city due to the large pool of qualified software engineers and strong IT business climate. To date, the location has 15 full-time engineers and continues to grow, in the hopes of employing 100 engineers by the end of 2018.

Unosquare President, Giancarlo Di Vece, expressed his appreciation in being recognized for the Top 50 list, stating, "We are both honored and humbled to have been selected as a top Ireland-US company. Belfast's spectacular human capital has complemented our ambitions of unparalleled software engineering excellence. We have grown faster than we ever expected with spectacular results. Belfast has become a strategic growth center for Unosquare serving both European and American markets."

This prestigious event spotlights the progress and prosperity being built by the citizens of the two great cities of New York and Belfast. Movie makers, scientists, tech companies, and engineers have been among those who have received the plaudit in recent years for their high performing operations in both territories. Those that have been acknowledged include HBO, A&L Goodbody, The New York Stock Exchange, Norwegian Airlines, Bank of Ireland, and Andor Technology.

About Unosquare

Headquartered in Oregon, with offices in the USA, Mexico, and the UK, Unosquare helps drive Digital Transformation initiatives through distributed Agile development for customers in BFSI and Life Sciences. With over 1,000 successfully completed projects and 84 active distributed teams, Unosquare has been one of the 100 fastest growing private businesses in Oregon four years in a row and was most recently qualified to the Inc. 5000 of fastest growing companies in the USA for 2015 and 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005677/en/

Contacts:

Unosquare

Heather Presley, 334-447-0274

Marketing Manager

heather.presley@unosquare.com

or

Media Frenzy Global for Unosquare

Tawanda Carlton, 678-367-0043

Tawanda@mediafrenzyglobal.com