The government of Atlántico Department, on Colombia's Caribbean Coastline, has announced plans for an initiative to support the region's dairy producers, by financing PV systems to power milk cooling tanks.

Anatolio Santos, Atlántico Department's Secretary of Economic Development, brought up the initiative at a government meeting.

The aim of the proposed initiative is to boost the region's milk sector, to make it more competitive through lower costs. Currently, farmers pay up to COP 1,500,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...