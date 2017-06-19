Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a new semiconductor alloy that can capture near-infrared light in the leading edge of the visible light spectrum. This could be a major step forward the development of a new generation of solar cells called "concentrator photovoltaics".

A team of researchers from the University of Michigan have created a new semiconductor alloy that could help to develop advanced next-generation solar cells called concentrated photovoltaics. Those collect and focus sunlight onto small, high-efficiency solar cells made of gallium arsenide or germanium semiconductors, which can achieve efficiency rates over 50%. Conventional flat-panel silicon solar cells top out in the mid-20's.

"Flat-panel silicon is basically maxed out in terms of efficiency," said Rachel Goldman, professor of Materials Science and Engineering, and Physics at the University of Michigan, whose lab developed the alloy. "The cost of silicon isn't going down and efficiency isn't going up. Concentrator photovoltaics ...

