Active Biotech: Helén Tuvesson new CEO of Active Biotech AB from July 1, 2017

Lund - Active Biotech AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) today announces that the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB. Helén Tuvesson will take up the position on July 1, 2017, replacing Tomas Leanderson, who has been the company's CEO since 2008.



Helén Tuvesson has a broad experience in drug development after more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Helén has held various senior positions in Active Biotech and since 2011 she has been responsible for the company's research and development.



"I am proud and glad that in Helén Tuvesson we have an internal candidate who can take responsibility as CEO, ensuring continuity and a controlled handover. Helén has been instrumental in the structural changes made in the company during 2016/2017 and has a solid industry experience. I am convinced that she has the qualities required to shape the company's future strategy and maximize its opportunities," says Mats Arnhög, Chairman of the Board.



"I would also like to thank Tomas Leanderson for his significant contribution to the company's business for a long period. Tomas Leanderson will be at the company's disposal during a transitional period," said Mats Arnhög.



"I am very happy and at the same time humbled for the confidence to lead Active Biotech further. I am well acquainted with the company's projects and its potential and look forward to developing the portfolio further and creating value for the company," says Helén Tuvesson.

Lund June 19, 2017

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/ inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Anyara, cancer immunotherapy, previously in clinical Phase 1-2/3 development in patients with pancreatic-, lung- or renal cancer. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com) for more information.

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.30 a.m. CET on June 19, 2017.

