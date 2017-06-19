Cloud Backup Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Awareness About Cloud Backup Among Enterprises Globally - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Backup Market by Component (Solution & Services), Provider (Cloud Service Provider, Telecom & Communication Service Provider, & Managed Service Provider), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The cloud backup market is expected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.13 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors, such as need for business agility, faster deployment and scalability, increasing awareness about cloud backup among enterprises globally, and reduced costs of ownership. However, enterprises face some obstacles while adopting cloud backup, such as bandwidth limitations, difficulty in achieving compliance and growing concerns over data privacy and governance.



System integration services help in solving complex problems and assure of cost-efficient business processes to produce a flexible environment that can fulfil performance, security, and availability. It provides facilities and frameworks for the integration of various platforms with third-party environments. The increasing trend of adopting the backup services is ultimately resulting in the growth of the system integration market segment.

Companies Mentioned



Acronis International Gmbh

Asigra Inc.

Backblaze Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Carbonite Inc.

Code42 Software Inc.

Commvault

Datto Inc.

Druva Software

Efolder Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Idrive Inc.

Iland Internet Solutions

Infrascale Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Livedrive Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mozy Inc.

Opendrive Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rapidscale Inc.

Spideroak Inc.

Sugarsync Inc.

Veeam Software



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Component



7 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Service Provider



8 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



9 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ngkbhg/cloud_backup

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716