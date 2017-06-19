Cloud Backup Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Awareness About Cloud Backup Among Enterprises Globally - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Backup Market by Component (Solution & Services), Provider (Cloud Service Provider, Telecom & Communication Service Provider, & Managed Service Provider), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The cloud backup market is expected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.13 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by factors, such as need for business agility, faster deployment and scalability, increasing awareness about cloud backup among enterprises globally, and reduced costs of ownership. However, enterprises face some obstacles while adopting cloud backup, such as bandwidth limitations, difficulty in achieving compliance and growing concerns over data privacy and governance.
System integration services help in solving complex problems and assure of cost-efficient business processes to produce a flexible environment that can fulfil performance, security, and availability. It provides facilities and frameworks for the integration of various platforms with third-party environments. The increasing trend of adopting the backup services is ultimately resulting in the growth of the system integration market segment.
Companies Mentioned
- Acronis International Gmbh
- Asigra Inc.
- Backblaze Inc.
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Carbonite Inc.
- Code42 Software Inc.
- Commvault
- Datto Inc.
- Druva Software
- Efolder Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- IBM Corporation
- Idrive Inc.
- Iland Internet Solutions
- Infrascale Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Iron Mountain Incorporated
- Livedrive Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mozy Inc.
- Opendrive Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Rapidscale Inc.
- Spideroak Inc.
- Sugarsync Inc.
- Veeam Software
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview And Industry Trends
6 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Component
7 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Service Provider
8 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Deployment Model
9 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Organization Size
10 Cloud Backup Market Analysis, By Vertical
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
