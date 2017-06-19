VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)(TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced it is sponsoring the 2017 British Columbia (BC) Technology Impact Awards (TIA) after-party for the fifth year in a row.

The TIAs, which take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, are a long-standing BC tradition aimed at celebrating the best and brightest in the province's growing technology sector. As a former member of the BC Technology Industry Association's Board of Directors, CounterPath's CEO Donovan Jones has always valued supporting the association's events, which applaud the success of the companies that continue to make BC a leader in the industry.

"We're extremely pleased to sponsor this year's after-party once again," said Jones. "The TIAs are a night we look forward to every year to celebrate the best and brightest of what BC has to offer. There is no other event in BC that brings together the business leaders and companies of BC that are leading innovation."

"The TIAs celebrate excellence in every respect and demonstrate the incredible people, innovation and growth that make BC the best place to grow a tech company," said Mr. Bill Tam, President and CEO, BC Technology Industry Association. "Many of these companies are at the forefront of our industry already, leading the way in terms of global recognition. It's our job to help them grow and expand their reach, and recognition through the TIAs program is a great step in that direction."

For more information on the TIAs, visit: http://www.wearebctech.com/community/bctechevents/technology-impact-awards

About the BC Tech Association

The BC Tech Association is guided by our mission to make BC the best place to grow a tech company. For more than 20 years, BC Tech (formerly the BCTIA) has been providing opportunities for the tech industry to collaborate, learn, and grow together. We are dedicated to connecting companies, developing talent, sharing stories, and advocating on behalf of tech companies to keep our industry thriving.

Since our founding in 1993, the tech industry has quintupled to nearly $25 billion in revenue. In that time, we have played a privileged role in supporting the growth of the tech community that now includes over 9,000 companies, employing more than 90,000 people, and that has been one of the strongest contributors to BC's economic growth over the past decade.

We serve as a platform to grow the tech ecosystem, building programs and initiatives that uphold our core values: Be of Service, Succeed Together, Pay it Forward. www.wearebctech.com

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BC Tech Association

Cristina Pagnucco

Marketing Manager

604.602.5231

cpagnucco@wearebctech.com



CounterPath Corporation

Ragi Mahil

Vice President of Marketing

rmahil@counterpath.com



Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com



