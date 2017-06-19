Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Deutsche Bank AG

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

14 June 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:

16 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Below Notifiable Threshold

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to the Triggering transaction

Number of shares



Number of voting Rights



GB00B23K0M20 19,897,638 19,897,638

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Number of shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect



GB00B23K0M20 Below Notifiable Threshold Below Notifiable -Below-

ThresholdNotifiable

Threshold

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights - - - - -

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights - - - - - Nominal Delta - -

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

Below Notifiable Threshold

% of voting rights

Below NotifiableThreshold



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

N/A

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

13. Additional information:

N/A

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Corinna Chan - Deutsche Bank AG

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

+44 (0)20 7545 0770 - Deutsche Bank AG

19 June 2017