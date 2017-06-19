TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Fasken Martineau is pleased to announce that Jay A. Lefton today joins its Toronto office as Partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance groups.

Jay A. Lefton's practice focuses on all areas of corporate and securities law, notably public and private mergers & acquisitions, mostly multi-jurisdictional and with an emphasis on technology and life sciences companies as well as corporate finance. He represents publicly and privately owned issuers, advisers, venture capitalists, institutional investors and private equity funds. He also advises academic institutions and researchers on the commercialization of their discoveries.

"We are delighted to welcome Jay to Fasken," said Martin K. Denyes, Ontario Regional Managing Partner for Fasken Martineau. "He is well-known for his Merger and Acquisition work and he will strengthen our presence in Israel and with businesses operating in Israel and Canada."

"We are pleased to have Jay joins us," stated Richard J. Steinberg, International Chair of the Fasken Martineau's Securities and Mergers & Acquisitions group. "He brings a wealth of experience in complex and cross-border transactions that will add depth to our group."

Mr. Lefton is a member of the American Bar Association's Mergers and Acquisitions Committee and a former member of the Ontario Securities Commission's Securities Advisory Committee. The 2017 edition of Chambers Global recognizes Mr. Lefton as being one of 24 lawyers worldwide in the category of "foreign expert" in respect of "Israel - Corporate/M&A". In addition, Who's Who Legal (Global) recognizes him in the categories of both Mergers & Acquisitions and Life Sciences (Transactional).

