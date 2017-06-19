Markets Impacted: Swedish Equity



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Equity TotalView and Nordic Equity Private streaming



What do you need to know?



Effective June 19, 2017, at 5-minute intervals during the pre-trade session of the index derivatives market, Nasdaq will send out an indication of where the Swedish Equity market will open. The indicator is calculated based on the activity in the pre-trade session of the OMXS30 index futures and shows the expected percentage change upon opening for the Swedish market.



How do you get access to the indicator?



The OMXS30 indicator will be available in the Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) message 'Index Analytics' (IA) for customers subscribing to Nordic Equity Totalview. The indicator will also be part of the Nordic Equity Private Streaming feed.



Where can I find additional information?



For more detail information please look at attached factsheet or please speak to your Sales Representative or contact DataSales@nasdaq.com or by telephone + 45 33 93 33 66.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635497