The photovoltaic plant "Uribe Solar" was officially commissioned by the vice-minister of national property Jorge Maldonado and the minister of energy Andrés Rebolledo.

Spanish solar company X-Elio, which was formerly known as Gestamp Solar, has completed construction on a 56.7 MW solar power plant near Antofagasta, in northern Chile.

The local ministry of energy representative Andrés Rebolledo said during the official commissioning ceremony that the plant is part of the country's energy transition implemented by the government over the past years.

According to the Ministry of National ...

