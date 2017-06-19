Sonobi To Build 3rd Largest Addressable Digital Marketplace

Independent technology company partners with major publishers to offer greater addressability and cookie-less people-based marketing capabilities to marketers

NEW YORK, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sonobi, an independent technology firm built for people-based media transactions across the comScore 250, today announced that itscookie-less addressable marketplace has grown to over 150 million logged-in, plannable users, a number it expects to double by year end. With over 50% of the comScore 250 integrated, including publishers such as The Weather Company an IBM Business, Penske Media Corp., and NY Daily News, Sonobi's addressable solution now reaches more of the US population than either Snapchat or Twitter. This milestone helps underscore Sonobi's ongoing mission to bring a clear alternative to the walled gardens.

"In order to bring the value of what the walled gardens provide it's crucial that publishers have the ability to create value through addressability and efficiency. Sonobi is the bridge, bringing together technology and content to provide cookie-less people-based solutions for premium media brands," said Michael Connolly, CEO at Sonobi. "Currently, the technology that exists in the broader marketplace is unable to guarantee an ad was delivered to a real person. Our JetStream' technology is the single solution to buy directly from a publisher, offering a standard that's addressable, scalable and efficient, and most importantly, in a premium content environment."

Within the current digital media landscape, the vast majority of growth is being driven into the "walled gardens." Even with increased awareness around the inherent risks user-generated content poses for advertisers, publishers are working harder than ever to establish value in their voice and avoid being replaced by platforms without premium content and voice. Sonobi addresses these market challenges by enabling publishers and brands to create effective, quantifiable advertising experiences, engaging the people they want to reach within the content that they care about across the internet.

"You have to look at it as a set of tools we have available to us to get closer to a 1:1 conversation with consumers, all of which we welcome. Facebook hasn't provided a buying platform to access independent publishers with transparency/control over price. I see platforms like Liveramp, Neustar and others like the solution that Sonobi is offering or publisher consortia, providing approaches to translating 1st party customer data into user segments that ad platforms can understand for buying on independent publishers, programmatically, based on a more verified concept of identity. And we will leverage those options to the extent that they provide addressability on inventory that sits outside the walled gardens," said Steve Katelman, EVP of global strategic partnerships at Omnicom Media Group.

"Media companies need to have a strong position on how they sell addressable audiences to buyers. We are excited to work with Sonobi to add value through data & technology to the audiences we engage through our premium content experiences. True addressability will further value the media experiences we can sell to our advertisers," said Grant Whitmore, Executive Vice President, Digital at New York Daily News.

Through this initiative Sonobi is working with premium publishers and agencies to offer advertisers addressability, efficiency, and scale to build transparency, grow direct audience selling, and people-based marketing.

Media Contact:

N6A for Sonobi

212.334.9753

sonobi@n6a.com

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent technology company that builds innovative people-based solutions, bringing greater addressability, context, efficiency, voice, and scale to the business of advertising. Sonobi helps strategic partners forecast new market opportunities and enhance value delivery to clients, and create more profitable businesses through the integration of progressive data procurement and user-centric sales management technologies. Our JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising, unifying comScore 250 premium publishers and Fortune 500 advertisers to collaborate, create, and deliver more effective communication plans, upfront and guaranteed, for the people that matter most -- consumers. For more information please visit http://sonobi.com/.

About PMC

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 180 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit www.pmc.com.