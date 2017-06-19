Global and China Automotive Infotainment Industry Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2107 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Automotive Infotainment Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

In 2016, the OEM Infotainment market size was estimated at USD24.2 billion, with shipments of about 32.1 million units and the average price of USD754.

By 2020, the market size is expected to reach USD31 billion, the shipment about 38.3 million units, and the average price USD809. The main reason for the price increase lies in the adding of multiple features: ADAS (such as reversing video, 360 panorama) and enhanced communication functions (like Telematics system, especially 5G system); meanwhile, the increasingly complicated operating system of Infotainment causes higher and higher development costs, and beyond that, various HMI interfaces, capacitive touch screens, gesture, voice control and so on are developed.

In 2016, Bosch and Aisin AW outperformed other companies. With a perfect layout in China, Bosch acts as a core supplier of SAIC GM, Shanghai Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen (except Audi) which are the top three carmakers in China; although the shipment growth rate was not high, the installation rate rose in 2016. Aisin AW further seized more market share in the supply chain of Audi and GM, grabbed the market share from Harman, Panasonic, Alpine and Pioneer, and attained the shipment of about 1.7 million units (an upsurge of 18%) in 2016. Harman averted its development focus from the medium and high-end market to the medium and low-end market, but the profit defied expectations despite the revenue swelled.

Chinese Infotainment industry can be divided into two camps: foreign and Chinese ones.

The foreign camp mainly includes Bosch, Continental Automotive, Xugang Electronics, Harman and Japanese vendors. Bosch mainly serves FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai Volkswagen and Shanghai GM. Continental targets FAW-Volkswagen and Shanghai Volkswagen. Xugang Electronics has Ford as its key customer. Japanese vendors serve BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Japanese carmakers, in which Aisin AW and Alpine are more powerful as the main suppliers of Audi. South Korean carmakers are all supported by Mobis.

In the Chinese camp, the first-tier vendors embrace Desay SV Automotive, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics and Foryou. Desay SV Automotive primarily serves FAW-Volkswagen, FAW Mazda, Great Wall Motor and Chery, and its AM shipment is also high. Hangsheng Electronic cooperates with SAIC-GM-Wuling, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Venucia, Dongfeng Motor and Geely. Foryou's main customers consist of Great Wall Motor, Geely, SAIC-GM-Wuling and Chery, but Foryou's AM shipment plunges. Coagent Electronics S & T, Pateo, ChinaTSP, Inc. and Sound Technology rank among the second-tier vendors.

Squeezed by the first-tier vendors from Mainland China, Taiwanese vendors (such as Volkswagen's supplier E-LEAD Electronic, Nissan's supplier Join-link International Technogy, Dongfeng Peugeot's supplier Jiangsu Shangyang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.) lack cost competitiveness and see sharp fall in the revenue.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global and China Automobile Market



2. Automotive Infotainment Industry and Market



3. Global Infotainment Companies



- Aisin AW

- Alpine

- Anyo Pioneer

- Bosch

- Clarion

- Coagent

- Continetal

- Delphi

- Denso

- Desay SV Automotive

- E-LEAD

- Foryou Corporation

- Fujitsu Ten

- Hangsheng Electronic

- Harman

- JVC Kenwood

- PATEO

- Panasonic Automotive System (PAS)

- Pioneer

- Soling

- Sound Technology

- Visteon

- YF Tech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7wm42/global_and_china





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716