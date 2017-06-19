RICHFIELD, MN--(Marketwired - June 19, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Richfield on May 19, 2017 at 7610 Lyndale Avenue South. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 310 locations across North America.

This is the brand's second location in the greater Minneapolis area, joining uBreakiFix Maple Grove. uBreakiFix Richfield is the first location for South Minneapolis natives Charles and Amy Bluett, who plan to open four additional stores across the south metro area over the next 18 months.

"At uBreakiFix, everyone is genuinely committed to delivering exceptional customer service which is why they have become the premier repair brand in the nation," said Charles Bluett. "We were drawn to the strong internal relationships and high-level support available to operators and employees and are excited to join the team and expand the brand's reach to new communities within the Twin Cities."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 310 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Richfield and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Richfield is located at 7610 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55428 and can be reached at: (612) 353-6524. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google.

