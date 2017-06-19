Hybrid News Group Announces Paid Journalism Internships

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hybrid News Group proudly announce the launch of several twelve-month, paid journalist internships, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The internship positions will be given to recent degree graduates from UK and Australian universities who wish to further their journalistic careers with this growing digital media company.

James Craven, Managing Director of Hybrid News Group, said: "These opportunities represent a unique chance for talented journalists to begin their professional careers with a digital media group in one of Asia's most exciting cities. Modern journalists have to combine integrity with an ability to utilize online platforms to best effect. We're looking for people who are excited by technology's potential to get their voices heard."

Recent successes for Hybrid News's Kuala Lumpur bureau include gaining eight million monthly website unique visitors, and being awarded the prestigious Jefferson Fellowship from the East West Center. The latter went to in-house reporter Azim Idris in recognition of his high quality and insightful work in the Asian region.

Hybrid News has a history of close collaboration with local academic institutions who supply skilled interns to the company to work right across the company. In the past, interns have worked as editors & writers and as student advisors to international clients.

Professor Steve West, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West of England said: "It's fantastic that we are succeeding in an area that is so central to our 2020 Strategy. So much effort has been placed on preparing our students for the transition from university to the real world. This means our students are seen as being absolutely what employers are looking for but more than that they are also global citizens making a positive contribution to society and communities. With significant projection for growth in our regional economy forecast, the graduate work force will be central to creating future success."

Offering journalism internships for overseas positions is a new departure for the company, but an exciting one. Clara Chooi, Editor-in-Chief at Hybrid said: "We are reaching out actively to young journalists who looking for a foot-in-the door in this competitive industry. By offering the best graduates the chance to become an integral part of our team, both parties benefit. We gain new talent, new perspectives and up-to-date attitudes in the Asian rim. The young interns get invaluable experience and a kick-start to their careers, plus total immersion in a different culture."

Several interns have gone on to full time careers at Hybrid. Genna Ash, Assistant Editor at the Group said: "Journalism and Digital Media are known to be among the hardest fields to enter after university. Hybrid really helped me get my foot through that door. On top of leading-edge industry training, company support and unbelievable opportunities, I am beginning to progress up the career ladder at a rate I never thought possible. The company believed in me enough to offer me that chance."

About Hybrid News Group:

Hybrid News Group are a high growth independent media company with niche internet brands in Asia and emerging markets. Hybrid have an extremely ambitious content strategy that will see them produce an increasing amount of engaging content in new and exciting formats for a growing audience (8 million unique visitors every month), reflecting the rapid growth experienced by the company.

Media Contact:

Corey Archard, External Relations

corey@hybridnewsgroup.com

+44-(0)-117-244-3750

