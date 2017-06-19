Digital Signage Software Market Worth 9.24 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Digital Signage Software Market by Software Type (Edge Server Software, Content Management System), Services (Installation Services, Maintenance and Support Services), Application (Commercial, Infrastructural), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the digital signage software market was valued at USD 4.48 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9.24 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and infrastructure expansions are the key driving factors for the digital signage software market. There is an increasing adoption of software in systems used in the commercial sector; it makes the system interactive and easy to use. This leads to improved customer retention by providing an enhanced experience for customers through interactive screens. Content management system is widely used in the market for the effective management of content to be displayed through digital signage systems.

The content management system is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2016, the market for content management system held the largest share in digital signage software market and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. The content management system plays a vital role in the customization, scheduling, monitoring, and deployment of content across a network of digital displays. Digital signage content management system is the nerve center of the digital signage network and is necessary to make digital signage effective; it helps ensure the most relevant content is viewed by the consumers.

Commercial application held the largest market share in the digital signage software market in 2016 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The commercial application is expected to dominate the digital signage software market till 2023. This is mainly due to increasing demand for digital signage in commercial applications along with improvements in technology offerings & infrastructure expansions. In indoor advertising, especially in the commercial application (retail, healthcare, and hospitality sectors), content needs to be managed and changed periodically because of the high customer interaction in these sectors. As the usage of products such as displays, media players, and projectors in retail and hospitality increases, the content management services in the digital signage market would also experience growth.

North America held the largest market share in 2016, while APAC expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2017 and 2023

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the digital signage software market between 2017 and 2023. North America being the most technologically advanced among the developed countries is a leader in the market for the cutting-edge technology, which is used in the advertisement sector. In North America, digital signage with its technological capability focuses on expanding its customer base. North American region is the early adopter of latest display technology and there is always growing awareness regarding the benefits of commercial displays in the region. Developers and providers of digital signage software are aiming for more values on return.

Some key players in this region include Scala, Inc. (US), Planar Systems, Inc. (US), Broadsign International LLC (Canada), and Omnivex Corporation (Canada).

