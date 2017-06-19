

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is urging voters to back Republican Karen Handel in Tuesday's special House election in Georgia.



In a post on Twitter on Monday, Trump suggested voters need to support Handel due to Democratic opposition to his agenda.



'The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security. Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P's. Vote now for Karen H,' Trump tweeted.



Trump previously headlined a fundraiser for Handel in late April and has recorded several robocalls attacking her Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff.



The race in the conservative-leaning district is seen as an early referendum on Trump's performance in the White House.



A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed Ossoff with a 51 percent to 44 percent lead over Handel ahead of the June 20th runoff. About 5 percent of voters were undecided.



Ossoff and Handel are competing to fill the House seat previously held by Health And Human Services Secretary Tom Price.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX