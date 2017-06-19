Exploring Mexico's Macroeconomic Outlook in the Light of a Changing Policy Environment

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary briefing discussing the economic future of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 13:00 EDT LOCATION: Online, with free registration SPEAKERS: Lorena Isla, Mobility Research Director, Frost & Sullivan

Neha Anna Thomas, Emerging Market Innovation Senior Economist, Frost & Sullivan

Mexico stands nowadays amongst the global emerging frontrunners, and has established itself as a go-to investment destination sustained by drivers such as competitive labor costs and multiple free trade agreements. However, as a result of Donald Trump's presidency and change in policy direction, there has been a significant uncertainty concerning the future of Mexican trade, industry, and growth.

To attend the webinar, please click here or email Francesca Valente, Corporate Communications: francesca.valente@frost.com

The impending redefinition of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will play a pivotal role in influencing the future of Mexico. 'While NAFTA members are presently committed to renegotiation, the United States (U.S.) retraction from NAFTA still remains a possibility. Should the U.S. withdraw, most-favored nation tariffs would be applied to U.S.-Mexico trade, thereby raising the cost of trade,' explains Neha Anna Thomas, Emerging Market Innovation Senior Economist at Frost & Sullivan.

'We believe that automotive rules of origin could be one of the NAFTA renegotiation points. Revised rules mandating higher content origination in NAFTA countries would be advantageous for Mexican manufacturing. Renegotiations could however yield different results,' adds Lorena Isla, Latin America Mobility Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

The upcoming webinar on Mexico will shed greater light on Mexico's macroeconomic prospects by evaluating potential US policy changes and resultant implications on Mexico, while also evaluating Mexico's economic and industry outlook.

Why You Should Attend:

Explore potential NAFTA renegotiation topics and associated implications for Mexican industry and trade.

topics and associated implications for Mexican industry and trade. Understand the concrete consequences of a possible U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA.

from NAFTA. Discover Mexico's gross domestic product's (GDP) growth trajectory in the light of evolving policy conditions.

gross domestic product's (GDP) in the light of evolving policy conditions. Learn about the future panorama of the automotive, technology and agriculture industries in Mexico.

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Frost & Sullivan

+ 54 11 4777 5300

francesca.valente@frost.com