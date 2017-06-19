ICEBERG IP Group Founder and Managing Partner Recognised as one of the 'World's Leading IP Strategists' for the 8th Year in Succession

LONDON, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICEBERG IP Group announced today that founder and Managing Partner Patrick Snow has been included in the IAM Strategy 300 - The World's leading IP strategists, which identifies individuals who offer world-class services related to the development and implementation of strategies that enables intellectual property (IP) owners to maximize the value of their rights portfolios.

Since 2002 Mr Snow has built and led ICEBERG to become one of the world's leading IP transactions, advisory and investment groups, successfully structuring transactions and investments relating to hundreds of technology portfolios across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

"These world-class IP strategists do not see issues from just one perspective; instead, they view things in the round. It is this 360-degree perspective, combined with a demonstrable ability to deliver, which makes them stand out from the crowd", says IAM Magazine.

Mr Snow has played an influential role assisting Fortune 500 companies, government organisations and international investors to understand how to harness the underlying value of their intellectual property and think creatively about building and implementing new monetisation strategies. Mr Snow continues to structure transactions and investments on a global basis, with a particular focus on the United Kingdom, Silicon Valley and China.

"To be recognised by the industry's leading publication as consistently one of the world's leading IP strategists is a great honour," comments Mr. Snow. "As a company, our ethos has always been to consider the wider picture when advising our clients on how best to optimise their IP portfolio and it is very rewarding to have this recognised with a further inclusion into the IAM Strategy 300."

About ICEBERG IP Group

For over 15 years, ICEBERG IP Group has been successfully advising its clients on how best to generate value from their patent portfolios & broader IP strategies.

As an intermediary & advisor, ICEBERG provides the full range of services from IP acquisitions, sales and licensing through to strategic advisory, M&A and analytics. From identifying key assets right through to closing the deal, ICEBERG delivers the right breadth and depth of expertise to the global IP industry.

As an investor, ICEBERG acquires and monetizes IP assets across a range of sectors. In addition, ICEBERG partners with other patent owners to build stakeholder value through a variety of venturing and financing models. For more information visit www.icebergip.com.

