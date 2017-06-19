Phonak AG: Jérôme Boateng is Just One of the Top Bundesliga Soccer Stars Who Support a Soccer Camp For Children With Hearing Loss

STÄFA, Switzerland, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jérôme Boateng, the king of Bayern Munich's defence, has joined Leverkusen center-back Jonathan Tah and Borussia Mönchengladbach midfield all-rounder Tobias Strobl in making video messages to support children with hearing loss who are taking part in a soccer camp: hearing aid provider Phonak and Bundesliga youth team player Simon Ollert have once again teamed up to invite soccer-mad children to Ettal in Upper Bavaria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyqpbzjEJ-Y (Length: 00:50 minutes)

Jérôme Boateng's quote from the video clip:

"Hi Simon! Good morning from New York. I just wanted to say that I'm glad your Simon Ollert Camp kicked off so well last year and the children were so enthusiastic. Congratulations on doing the second camp this year - I wish you every success and have fun with the kids. All the best from New York."

When he's not representing his country on the soccer field, you'll find German national team player Jérôme Boateng (28) getting involved in social projects. The center-back for record-breaking champions Bayern Munich has recently been throwing his support behind a soccer camp for children with hearing loss and has made a Youtube video in New York, wishing the project lots of fun and every success. Two other Bundesliga professionals have joined the FC Bayern star to appear in the video: Tobias Strobl (27) from Borussia Mönchengladbach and Jonathan Tah (21) from Bayer Leverkusen.

Background information is available in the media release of 31 May 2017 ("The whistle is about to blow for the next soccer camp for children with hearing loss") at:https://www.phonak.com/com/en/press/next-soccer-camp-for-children-with-hearing-loss.html

The camp has been organized by Phonak, a leading provider of life-changing hearing solutions, and youth team player Simon Ollert. The idea behind the camp is to help young soccer enthusiasts with hearing loss in their personal development. 20-year-old soccer player Ollert, who is under contract with FC Memmingen, has been deaf from birth and wears a special hearing aid when he plays. The first camp, which took place last year, was a real hit and attended by a great number of children.

