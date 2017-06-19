Hainan Airlines to Launch Non-stop Service between Chongqing and New York

CHONGQING, China, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines announced on June 19, 2017 that the airline will launch a non-stop service between Chongqing, China and New York on October 20, 2017, marking the first non-stop service between a city in the western part of China and New York. Pu Ming, vice president of Hainan Airlines said: "Hainan Airlines rolled out a non-stop service between Chongqing and Los Angeles on March 21, 2017, representing the first ever nonstop route connecting Chongqing to North America. The new service between Chongqing and New York is Hainan Airlines' 13th direct service offering to North America. With the new service, travelers will be able to fly directly from Chongqing to both of the U.S.'s coasts, East and West, via Hainan Airlines. The opening of the new route is expected to significantly facilitate exchanges and collaborations concerning culture, the economy, and politics between the two countries and to further improve Chongqing's international role as a key aviation hub."

Beginning October 20, round-trip flights will be available twice each week. The new route departs Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport on Wednesdays and Fridays at10:00 pm(Beijing time) and arrivesJohn F. Kennedy InternationalAirportat 12:50 am (US East Coast time)the following day. Return flights departJohn F. Kennedy InternationalAirport on Thursdays and Saturdays at2:50 am (US East Coast time)and arrive Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport at6:35 amthe following day (Beijing time).

Hainan Airlines Chongqing-New York Flight Timetable (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Terminal Departure Time Arrival Time Terminal HU415 B787 Wednesday, Friday Chongqing 10:00 pm 12:50 am+1 New York HU416 B787 Thursday, Saturday New York 2:50 am 6:35 am+1 Chongqing

Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.