The following information is based on a press release from Lemminkäinen Corporation (Lemminkäinen) published on June 19, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The Boards of Directors of Lemminkäinen and YIT Corporation (YIT) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger. The merger is subject to approval by both company's Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM) planned for September 12, 2017. Lemminkäinen's shareholders will receive 3.6146 shares in YIT for every 1 (one) share held in Lemminkäinen. The combination is intended to be completed on either November 1, 2017 or January 1, 2018, as possible.



