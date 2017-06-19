OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, accompanied by the Minister of Democratic Institutions, the Honourable Karina Gould, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, will make an important announcement about Access to Information. The Ministers will be available for questions from media immediately following the announcement.

A technical briefing will be held for media prior to the announcement.

DATE June 19, 2017 Technical briefing Time 3:45 p.m. Location Charles-Lynch Room Centre Block 111 Wellington Street Ottawa, ON Announcement Time 4:30 p.m. Location House of Commons Foyer Centre Block 111 Wellington Street Ottawa, ON

Contacts:

Jean-Luc Ferland

Press Secretary

Office of the President of the Treasury Board

613-369-3163



Media Relations

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

613-957-9400

media@tbs-sct.gc.ca



