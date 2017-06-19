Expensify has boosted its FinancialForce integration with increased coding functionality, tax support, and more for both Accounting and Professional Services Automation

Expensify, the world's fastest-growing expense reporting software, has upgraded its integration with FinancialForce Accounting and Professional Services Automation (PSA) to offer time-saving features to customers of all sizes. The Expensify-FinancialForce integration is an automated, two-way direct sync for FinancialForce Accounting and PSA that unlocks greater configuration options to smooth out the expense life cycle from transaction to general ledger.

"We wanted to give current and prospective customers many of whom run their businesses entirely on Salesforce a more robust, intuitive solution that grows with their needs," says Jason Mills, Director of Sales and Success at Expensify. "Our deeper integration with FinancialForce systems takes away the back-and-forth busywork that typically ties together the expense management and accounting processes."

With FinancialForce Accounting, admins can choose to import tax codes and up to four levels of dimensions into Expensify, and export expenses as payable invoices with status and date to FinancialForce. On the PSA side, users can code assignments, projects, and milestones, as well as export expenses as expense reports and tax amounts as billable or nonbillable.

"We're excited that Expensify has released a new version of its integration with FinancialForce to offer a more seamless way for our mutual customers to manage expense reports," says Johnny Ola, VP of Global Alliances and Business Development at FinancialForce. "We can't wait to see the expanded time savings and user-experience benefits that our mutual customers will achieve in the future."

Stop by the Expensify booth at FinancialForce Community Live in Las Vegas to meet the team, or click here to learn more about the integration.

About Expensify

Founded in 2008, Expensify is the global innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. The app automates the entire expense reporting process with SmartScan OCR receipt tracking technology, company card management, and integrations with all major accounting softwares. Headquartered in San Francisco, Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices from London to Melbourne, working around the clock to keep 5 million users smiling.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is a leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

