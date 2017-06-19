Global Wound Cleanser Products Market - Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2023 - By Product Type, End User, Wound Type & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wound Cleanser Products Market - Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2023 (Focus on Wound Cleanser Products, End User and Key Trends in the Market)" report to their offering.

The Global Wound Cleansers Product market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The wound cleansers market is crowded by the presence of a heavy competition which translates into huge price pressures. This pushes the manufacturers to come up with innovative and cost effective wound cleansing solutions in the market. However, the market is greatly driven by the rise in geriatric population as well as growing number of chronic diseases and their related complications. The surge in the market growth can be expected in emerging countries such as Brazil, China, and India among others where the market penetration of wound cleansers is just a fraction of the market penetration in the U.S.



The application area of these products have widened with the rising number of chronic diseases, their associated complications such as pressure ulcers, foot ulcers etc. and surge in the geriatric population. Today, there are about 617 million people aged 65 or above constituting 8.5% of the total world population. And this figure is further expected to increase to 1.6 billion making 17% of the global population. However, due to poor reimbursement policies, the wound cleansers market can be restrained in the forthcoming years.



The driving factors of global wound cleansers product market are rise in geriatric population, surge in chronic diseases, rising incidence of accidents and sport injuries, and rise in infection of wound infection, among others. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market. However, there are many restraining factors as well. Some of them are high cost of products, unfavorable reimbursement scenario in developing regions, and evolution of advanced wound care products.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7z6kqm/global_wound

