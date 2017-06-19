Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: PLATTAR Pty Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PLATTAR Pty Ltd: Plattar set to consolidate AR platform fragmentation 19-Jun-2017 / 15:31 GMT/BST *Plattar set to consolidate AR platform fragmentation* 19th June - There is no doubt that Augment Reality (AR) is set for explosive growth but also increased industry fragmentation as a growing number of companies seek to push AR into the mainstream. Melbourne-based Plattar, the world's simplest AR creator, delivers consolidation and derisking of the AR experience. A cloud-based AR as a Service (ARaaS) platform, Plattar allows businesses to publish AR apps to Android and iOS with a single button push - no code required - and will be supporting emerging AR platforms as they launch. This means that Plattar's customers won't need to reformat their content or redevelop their apps for new AR platforms. *Explosive growth* Earlier this month, Apple announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference the release of its AR developer platform ARKit, a framework for AR built directly into the OS itself to enable high quality tracking for AR experiences. ARKit will enable iPhones and iPads running iOS 11 to superimpose computer-generated graphics over the real world, allowing developers to take their apps beyond the screen and into the user's environment. And with Facebook's recent announcement of AR in their messenger app, Google's Tango AR project (with the Asus ZenFone AR set to go on sale sometime in Q2 2017) and AR developer tools for Android, we can expect a great deal of product fragmentation. This will mean organisations interested in producing AR experiences and tools will be forced to develop and support multiple versions of their apps and content, or make the difficult decision to have a presence on only one platform. *Derisking of AR experience* Rupert Deans, CEO of Plattar, said: "In the future, Plattar's end-users will gain smooth, accurate AR technology from Facebook and Apple, with the convenience of experiencing AR wherever and however they prefer to - via an app, facebook or even the web". Plattar is currently undertaking a Series A round of fundraising to drive its product development and expansion plans in London as well as the US and Singapore. *For further information, please contact:* +-----------------------------------------+--------------------+ |*Lios Lionsgate Communications *- _Public|+44 (0) 20 3697 1209| |Relations_ | | |Jona Jonathan Charles | | +-----------------------------------------+--------------------+ *About Plattar* Plattar is AR as a service (ARaaS), a cloud-based platform that allows brands, publishers and agencies to create, manage and distribute Augmented Reality content in a simple, cost-effective way. The platform comprises a template driven app builder and content management system for managing AR experiences, and can deploy content to any device by adding new layers of digital information, such as videos, images, audio, and 3D models, directly onto existing items in the physical world. Plattar operates its software on a service subscription model, and for larger projects provides bespoke content solutions and support. For further information, please visit our website: www.plattar.com [1] According to the new _Worldwide Semiannual Augmented and Virtual Reality Spending Guide_ from the International Data Corporation (IDC [2]), worldwide revenues for the augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) market will grow from GBP4.2 billion in 2016 to more than GBP130 billion in 2020. Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 584223 19-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cc0694d4811c804e5be34e5d9e8753aa&application_id=584223&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6ae3dcb045a12b4148f1ee0f5bfd7c8&application_id=584223&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

