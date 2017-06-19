Volta Finance Limited: Directorate change

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Appointment of a Board Member

Guernsey, 19 June 2016

The Board of Volta Finance Limited (the "Company") has appointed Atosa Moini to the Board as an Independent Director with effect from today's date. Ms Moini (48) retired from Goldman Sachs International in September 2016 where she was Head of Origination and Distribution of Asset Backed Products and Loans in EMEA and previous to that she was Co-Head of EMEA Credit Sales. Ms Moini was also a member of the Securities Division Client and Business Standards Committee.

Ms Moini has extensive product origination and distribution experience across a wide range of asset classes including corporate and leverage loans, corporate bonds, CLOs and asset backed products in real estate, transportation and renewable energies sectors.

Ms Moini has an MBA from the London Business School and a BA Honours Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Surrey.

The Company will seek confirmation from shareholders of Ms Moini's appointment at the annual general meeting ("AGM") on 28 November 2017 together with re-election of all existing Board members with the exception of Joan Musselbrook.

Joan Musselbrook had previously announced her intention to retire from the Board before the end of the financial year in July 2017, as disclosed in the 2017 Interim Report. Accordingly, Ms Musselbrook has resigned as an Independent Director with effect from 20 June 2017. Ms Musselbrook has served the Company since its inception and the Board would like to express their gratitude for her valuable contribution to the Company over the past 10 years.

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €679 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,399 people around the world.

