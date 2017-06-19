FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

19 June 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grants under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2016/17 ("EABP 2016/17")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that the Company's Executive Directors were granted awards, for no consideration, on 16 June 2017 over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the EABP 2016/17.

The award to Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer, under the EABP was made after set performance conditions were achieved during the financial year 2016/17. The award will vest at the end of a three-year deferral period on or around 16 June 2020.

A share award was also made to Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, under the rules of the EABP. This share award is subject to certain conditions, the details of which are set out in the Directors' remuneration report, published on 15 June 2017.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 16 June 2017 and this notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them