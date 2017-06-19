FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 19
FirstGroup plc
19 June 2017
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grants under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2016/17 ("EABP 2016/17")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that the Company's Executive Directors were granted awards, for no consideration, on 16 June 2017 over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the EABP 2016/17.
The award to Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer, under the EABP was made after set performance conditions were achieved during the financial year 2016/17. The award will vest at the end of a three-year deferral period on or around 16 June 2020.
A share award was also made to Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, under the rules of the EABP. This share award is subject to certain conditions, the details of which are set out in the Directors' remuneration report, published on 15 June 2017.
The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 16 June 2017 and this notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Faisal Tabbah, Group Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
-
- GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 June 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)