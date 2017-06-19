sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 19

FirstGroup plc

19 June 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grants under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2016/17 ("EABP 2016/17")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that the Company's Executive Directors were granted awards, for no consideration, on 16 June 2017 over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the EABP 2016/17.

The award to Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer, under the EABP was made after set performance conditions were achieved during the financial year 2016/17. The award will vest at the end of a three-year deferral period on or around 16 June 2020.

A share award was also made to Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, under the rules of the EABP. This share award is subject to certain conditions, the details of which are set out in the Directors' remuneration report, published on 15 June 2017.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 16 June 2017 and this notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Faisal Tabbah, Group Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Tim O'Toole
  2. Matthew Gregory
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Executive Director
  2. Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each
-

- GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Grant of a conditional deferred share award under the EABP 2016/17
  2. Grant of a nil-cost option to acquire shares under the EABP 2016/17
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. Nil
516,356
  1. Nil
162,187
d)Aggregated information
  1. £0.00
  1. £0.00
e)Date of the transaction16 June 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

