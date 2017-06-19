SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2017 - DKS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ("Dick's Sporting Goods") (NYSE: DKS) between March 7, 2017 and May 15, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/dicks-sporting-goods-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its adjusted EBITDA amounts; (ii) accordingly, the Company lacked effective internal controls; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

On May 12, 2017, Dick's Sporting Goods filed a Form 8-K/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that a "computation error resulted in a $23.4 million overstatement of adjusted EBITDA amounts for both the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017." Then on May 16, 2017, Dick's Sporting Goods announced that sales at its existing stores in the first quarter of 2016 had fallen short of forecasts and advised investors that the Company planned to scale back new store openings in 2018 and 2019. On this news, Dick's Sporting Good's share price fell from $47.57 per share on May 15, 2017, to a closing price of $41.04 on May 16, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Dick's Sporting Goods, you have until July 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as Lead Plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a Lead Plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP