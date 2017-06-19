FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that it was selected as a winner of the 2017 Red Herring Top 100 companies in North America, one of the technology industry's most prestigious recognitions.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Top 100 Red Herring winner," said Attivo Networks CEO Tushar Kothari. "This recognition is yet another validation to the innovation and rapid adoption of deception technology. Cyber-attacks continue to increase in their complexity and intensity, repeatedly demonstrating that they can and will penetrate perimeter defenses. Now more than ever, companies need an efficient and reliable approach for quickly revealing in-network threats. Deception provides not only this, but also uniquely, slows down the attacker, providing organizations the time advantage needed to derail attacks."

Deception is fast gaining acceptance within enterprises and government agencies in recognition of its accuracy and efficiency in detecting in-network threats that have bypassed prevention and evaded other detection security controls. The ThreatDefend Platform takes a layered approach to defense addressing growing market demand and technology advancements to outmaneuver modern-day attackers that are anticipating detection technology as a security control. The ThreatStrike end-point suite and the BOTsink engagement servers provide the deception based decoys and lures for early and efficient attacker detection. Additionally, the BOTsink provides automated attack analysis, forensic reporting, and the evidence-based alerts of intruders.

"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Alex Vieux, chairman of Red Herring. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience. Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Attivo Networks embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Attivo Networks should be proud of its achievement -- the competition was incredibly strong."

Judges, made up of industry experts, insiders and journalists, selected award winners from a pool of nominees representing more than 4,000 companies based on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. For more than two decades, Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

