VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") - (CSE: QCC)(CSE: QCC.CN)(CNSX: QCC) is pleased to announce that effective June 16, 2017 at closing trading, the Company has been added to the CSE Composite Index.

Additionally, the CSE has recognized CEO Rosy Mondin's experience in the Cannabis sector and the two parties have been collaborating on marketing efforts to raise awareness of their respective businesses. Most recently, Rosy spoke at two CSE events in Toronto and Montreal and will continue to participate in upcoming events.

Rosy Mondin, President and CEO of Quadron commented, "We are pleased to not only be added to the Index but also to be recognized by the CSE as a leader in Canadian-made automated botanical extraction and processing solutions. This is allowing us to market with the CSE as a featured industry speaker at CSE events across Canada. The CSE is an excellent exchange for entrepreneurs, liquidity and industry participation and we will continue to build our business on this strong foundation."

The CSE Composite index is comprised of shares of listed companies that meet market capitalization, trading and seasoning criteria established by the exchange.

About Quadron: Quadron focuses on ancillary equipment, products and services for the authorized cannabis industry, providing automated extraction and processing solutions, and sales of end user delivery solutions such as vape pens, capsules and other safer consumption solutions for patients.

